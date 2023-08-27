AP Top Entertainment News at 2:16 p.m. EDT

‘Gran Turismo’ and ‘Barbie’ are neck-and-neck at the box office
After a Vermont playhouse flooded, the show went on
Bob Barker, dapper ‘Price Is Right’ and ‘Truth or Consequences’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Touring North America, singer-songwriter Maisie Peters comes of age
Riders in various states of undress cruise Philadelphia streets in 14th naked bike ride
Jason Mraz is feeling free and curious — in music and...
READ MORE
‘Gran Turismo’ and ‘Barbie’ are neck-and-neck at the box office
After a Vermont playhouse flooded, the show went on
Bob Barker, dapper ‘Price Is Right’ and ‘Truth or Consequences’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Touring North America, singer-songwriter Maisie Peters comes of age
Riders in various states of undress cruise Philadelphia streets in 14th naked bike ride
Jason Mraz is feeling free and curious — in music and in love
What to stream this weekend: Adam Sandler, ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka,’ Tim McGraw and ‘Honor Among Thieves’
Hot air balloon lands on Vermont highway median after being stalled in flight
Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters’ strikes
‘Dune: Part Two’ release postponed to 2024 as actors strike lingers
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.