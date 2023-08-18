AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug 11 – Aug. 18, 20223

From independence celebrations in Pakistan, to wildfires in Hawaii, to a smiley face in a corn field in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter:

http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog:

http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.