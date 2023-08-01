Apple-Podcasts Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US):

1. The Girlfriends, iHeartPodcasts

2. The Really Good Podcast, Bobbi Althoff

3. How Rude, Tanneritos!, iHeartPodcasts

4. Detective Perspective, Derrick Levasseur

5. Rattled & Shook, Tenderfoot TV

6. The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition, RE—INC

7. Not Today, Pal with Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, YMH Studios

8. Catching the Long Island Serial Killer, True Crime Today

9. I Beg Your Pardon, Nurse John

10. OUTLAWS: The Good Thief, Kaleidoscope

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.