Apple TV app – Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. The Little Mermaid (2023)
2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
3. Insidious: The Red Door
4. Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure
5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
6. The Flash
7. John Wick: Chapter 4
8. Joy Ride (2023)
9. About My Father
10. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
