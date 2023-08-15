Apple TV app – Top Movies

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
2. The Little Mermaid (2023)
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
4. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
5. John Wick: Chapter 4
6. Cobweb
7. To Catch A Killer
8. The Flash
9. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
10. Insidious: The Red Door
