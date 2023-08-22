Apple TV app – Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. No Hard Feelings

2. Elemental (2023)

3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

4. John Wick: Chapter 4

5. Kandahar (2023)

6. Sisu

7. Cobweb

8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

9. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

10. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

