Entertainment News

Apple TV app – Top Movies

The Associated Press
August 29, 2023 12:15 pm
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Meg 2: The Trench

2. No Hard Feelings

3. Elemental (2023)

4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

5. John Wick: Chapter 4

6. Sisu

7. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

8. Kandahar (2023)

9. The Flash

10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

