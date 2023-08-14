Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 20-26: Aug. 20: News anchor Connie Chung is 77. Trombone player Jimmy Pankow of Chicago is 76. Actor Ray Wise (“Reaper,” ″Twin Peaks”) is 76. Actor John Noble (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 75. Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 75. Singer Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 71. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 71. Actor-director Peter Horton (“thirtysomething”) is 70. “Today” show weatherman Al Roker is... READ MORE

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 20-26:

Aug. 20: News anchor Connie Chung is 77. Trombone player Jimmy Pankow of Chicago is 76. Actor Ray Wise (“Reaper,” ″Twin Peaks”) is 76. Actor John Noble (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 75. Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 75. Singer Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 71. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 71. Actor-director Peter Horton (“thirtysomething”) is 70. “Today” show weatherman Al Roker is 69. Actor Joan Allen is 67. Director David O. Russell (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle”) is 65. Actor James Marsters (“Angel,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 61. Rapper KRS-One is 58. Actor Colin Cunningham (“Falling Skies”) is 57. Actor Billy Gardell (“Mike and Molly”) is 54. Singer Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is 53. Actor Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) is 53. Guitarist Brad Avery of Third Day is 52. Actor Misha Collins (“Supernatural”) is 49. Singer Monique Powell of Save Ferris is 48. Actor Ben Barnes (“Westworld,” ″Prince Caspian”) is 42. Actor Meghan Ory (“One Upon a Time”) is 41. Actor Andrew Garfield (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) is 40. Actor Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 38. Singer-actor Demi Lovato is 31. Actor Christopher Paul Richards (TV’s “The Kids Are Alright”) is 20.

Aug. 21: Guitarist James Burton (with Elvis Presley) is 84. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 82. Actor Patty McCormack (“The Ropers”) is 78. Singer Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams is 76. Actor Loretta Devine (“Boston Public”) is 74. Newsman Harry Smith is 72. Singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) is 71. Guitarist Nick Kane (The Mavericks) is 69. Actor Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City”) is 67. Actor Cleo King (“Mike and Molly”) is 61. Singer Serj Tankian of System of a Down is 56. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix,” ″Chocolat”) is 53. Musician Liam Howlett of Prodigy is 52. Actor Alicia Witt (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Cybill”) is 48. Singer Kelis is 44. Actor Diego Klattenhoff (“The Blacklist”) is 44. TV personality Brody Jenner (“The Hills”) is 40. Singer Melissa Schuman of Dream is 39. Comedian Brooks Wheelan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Actor Cody Kasch (“Desperate Housewives”) is 36. Musician Kacey Musgraves is 35. Actor Hayden Panettiere (“Nashville,” ″Heroes”) is 34. Actor RJ Mitte (“Breaking Bad”) is 31. Actor Maxim Knight (“Falling Skies”) is 24.

Aug. 22: Newsman Morton Dean is 88. TV writer/producer David Chase (“The Sopranos”) is 78. Correspondent Steve Kroft (“60 Minutes”) is 78. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 75. Guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour is 65. Country singer Collin Raye is 63. Actor Regina Taylor (“The Unit,” ″I’ll Fly Away”) is 63. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 62. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 62. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 61. Singer Tori Amos is 60. Country singer Mila Mason is 60. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 60. Rapper GZA (Wu-Tang Clan) is 57. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“Oz,” “Lost”) is 56. Actor Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) is 56. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 53. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton (“Devious Maids,” ″Mad Men,”) is 52. Actor Rick Yune (“Die Another Day,” “The Fast and the Furious”) is 52. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 51. Rapper Beenie Man is 50. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 50. Comedian Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Actor Jenna Leigh Green (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 49. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 49. Bassist Dean Back of Theory of a Deadman is 48. Actor and TV host James Corden is 45. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 45. Actor Brandon Adams (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 44. Actor Aya Sumika (“Numb3rs”) is 43. Actor Ari Stidham (TV’s “Scorpion”) is 31.

Aug. 23: Actor Vera Miles is 93. Actor Barbara Eden is 92. Actor Richard Sanders (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 83. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 76. Actor David Robb (“Downton Abbey”) is 76. Singer Linda Thompson is 76. Actor Shelley Long is 74. Fiddler-singer Woody Paul of Riders in the Sky is 74. Singer-actor Rick Springfield is 74. Actor-producer Mark Hudson (The Hudson Brothers) is 72. Actor Skipp Sudduth (“The Good Wife”) is 67. Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 62. Singer-bassist Ira Dean of Trick Pony is 54. Actor Jay Mohr is 53. Actor Ray Park (“X-Men,” ″The Phantom Menace”) is 49. Actor Scott Caan (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 47. Singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes is 45. Actor Joanna Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”) is 43. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner (“Bull”) is 42. Saxophonist Andy Wild of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 42. Actor Annie Ilonzeh (“Chicago Fire”) is 40. Musician Sky Blu of LMFAO is 37. Actor Kimberly Matula (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 35.

Aug. 24: Guitarist Mason Williams is 85. Singer Marshall Thompson of The Chi-Lites is 81. Actor Ann Archer is 76. Actor Joe Regalbuto (“Murphy Brown”) is 74. Actor Kevin Dunn (“Samantha Who?”) is 68. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 65. Actor Jared Harris (“The Crown,” ″Mad Men”) is 62. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 61. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 60. Actor Marlee Matlin is 58. Newsman David Gregory is 53. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SheDaisy is 53. Director Ava DuVernay (TV’s “Queen Sugar,” film’s “Selma”) is 51. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 50. Actor James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Dunkirk”) is 50. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo (“CSI: New York”) is 50. Actor Alex O’Loughlin (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 47. Actor Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” ″A Cinderella Story”) is 42. Drummer Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 40. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter”) is 35.

Aug. 25: Actor Tom Skerritt is 90. Singer Walter Williams of The O’Jays is 80. Actor Anthony Heald (“Boston Public”) is 79. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and Outlaws) is 74. Actor John Savage is 74. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 74. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 72. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 71. Musician Elvis Costello is 69. Director Tim Burton is 65. Actor Christian LeBlanc (“The Young and the Restless”) is 65. Actor Ashley Crow (“Heroes”) is 63. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 62. Actor Ally Walker (“Profiler”) is 62. Actor Joanne Whalley is 62. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 61. Actor Blair Underwood is 59. Actor Robert Maschio (“Scrubs”) is 57. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 57. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 56. Actor David Alan Basche (“The Exes”) is 55. TV chef Rachael Ray is 55. Actor Cameron Mathison (“All My Children”) is 54. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 53. Model Claudia Schiffer is 53. Actor Nathan Page (“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries”) is 52. Actor Eric Millegan (“Bones”) is 49. Actor Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies,” ″True Blood”) is 47. Actor Jonathan Togo (“CSI: Miami”) is 46. Actor Kel Mitchell (“Kenan and Kel”) is 45. Actor Rachel Bilson (“Hart of Dixie,” “The O.C.”) is 42. Actor Blake Lively is 36.

Aug. 26: Singer Vic Dana is 83. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 78. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 74. “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker is 72. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 63. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 62. Actor Chris Burke (“Life Goes On”) is 58. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 57. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 57. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 54. Actor Melissa McCarthy (“Mike and Molly,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 53. Latin pop singer Thalia is 52. Actor Meredith Eaton (2017′s “MacGyver,” ″Family Law”) is 49. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman is 48. Actor Mike Colter (“Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones”) is 47. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 43. Actor Chris Pine (new “Star Trek” movies) is 43. Actor-comedian John Mulaney is 41. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 38. Singer-actor Cassie is 37. Actor Evan Ross (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) is 35. Actor Danielle Savre (“Station 19,” ″Heroes”) is 35. Actor Dylan O’Brien (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 32. Actor Keke Palmer (“Nope,” “Akeelah and the Bee”) is 30.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.