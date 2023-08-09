On Air: On DoD
Hip-hop’s geography lessons: As it grew, different places made its sounds local

DEEPTI HAJELA and JAIME HOLGUIN
August 9, 2023 11:14 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Nothing shows off hip-hop's ability to change and adapt, to be reinvented again and again, more than the different sounds that have come out over the decades as it spread around the country and the world.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nothing shows off hip-hop’s ability to change and adapt, to be reinvented again and again, more than the different sounds that have come out over the decades as it spread around the country and the world.

New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, and these days, around the world – name a place, and its likely that local rappers have taken the elements of hip-hop and made it their own.

They brought their own experiences to the way they rap and what they rap about and the musical influences they use.

And as society and technology have changed, so has hip-hop, as creators have taken to different platforms and their music has become readily available to listeners everywhere. It’s all part of the magic of hip-hop.

