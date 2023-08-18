On Air: Federal News Network
Migos’ Quavo releases ‘Rocket Power,’ his first solo album since Takeoff’s death

MARIA SHERMAN
August 18, 2023 12:23 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migos rapper Quavo has released his second solo album, “Rocket Power,” which includes two tracks with his late bandmate Takeoff.

It is Quavo’s first full-length release since Takeoff was fatally shot outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley in 2022. The pair join forces on the tracks “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins,” which also features Future.

“Rocket Power,” was scheduled to be released two weeks ago, but was delayed to “run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch,” Quavo wrote on Instagram.

Little was known about the album prior to its release. In late May, Quavo teased “Rocket Power” on Instagram, writing, “This album is for the Rocket our true fans and also this is my therapy. This is album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I ALWAYS find my strength again.”

“Rocket Power” follows Quavo’s solo debut album, 2018’s “Quavo Huncho,”

In June, Quavo and Migos’ Offset made their first major public appearance following Takeoff’s death at the 2023 BET Awards. Performing their biggest hit, “Bad and Boujee,” the duo shouted “BET, do it for Take,” near the beginning of their set, as their backdrop switched from the image of a space shuttle to one of Takeoff pointing in the air.

