Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

The Associated Press
August 3, 2023 12:30 pm
2 min read
      

4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “The Collector by Daniel Silva (Harper)

6. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “Everyone Here is Lying” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

9. “Obsessed” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

10. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

11. “Soicha” by Junji Ito (Viz)

12. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

13. “Somebody’s Fool” by Richard Russo (Knopf)

14. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

15. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

2. “The King of Late Night” by Greg Gutfield (Threshold)

3. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

5. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” by Ramin Zahed (Abrams)

7. “Who Knew?” by Sophie Collins (Portable)

8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Beyond the Story” by BTS (Flatiron)

10. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

11. “Blowback” by Miles Taylor (Atria)

12. “Dark Future” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

13. “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” by Johnny Joey Jones (Broadside)

14. “Brothers ad Sisters” by Alan Paul (St. Martin’s Press)

15. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Threat Detection” by Sharon Dunn (Love Inspired Suspense)

3. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Dell)

4. “Defending the Witness” by Sharee Stover (Love Inspired Suspense)

5. “Safeguarding the Baby” by Jill Elizabeth Nelson (Love Inspired Suspense)

6. “K-9 Hunter” by Cassie Miles (Harlequin Intrigue)

7. “The Amish Nanny’s Promise” by Amy Grohowski (Love Inspired)

8. “The Lonesome Gun” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Maverick Detective Dad” by Defores Fossen (Harlequin Intrigue)

10. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

11. “Hidden Amish Target” by Dana R Lynn (Love Inspired Suspense)

12. “Ranch Showdown” by Tina Wheeler (Love Inspired Suspense)

13. “Secrets in the Dark” by Heather Graham (Mira)

14. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

15. “The Amish Marriage Arrangement” by Patricia Johns (Love Inspired)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. “A Game of Gods” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom)

7. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

9. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

11. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

12. “6-Language Visual Dictionary” (Thunder Bay)

13. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

14. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

15. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories