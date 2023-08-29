Today in Entertainment History: Beatles played last concert

On Aug. 29, 1958, George Harrison joined John Lennon’s band The Quarrymen, which also included bassist Paul McCartney and Ken Brown on drums.

In 1966, The Beatles ended their U.S. tour by performing what would be their last public concert, before 25,000 fans at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

In 1967, the last episode of “The Fugitive” aired. It was the largest audience in TV history until the “Who Shot J.R.” episode of “Dallas.”

In 1982, actor Ingrid Bergman died on her 69th birthday.

In 1995, singer Gladys Knight married motivational speaker Les Brown. They have since divorced.

In 2002, Eminem drew boos at the MTV Video Music Awards after he called Moby a girl and threatened to hit a guy with glasses, which Moby was wearing. That same night, Michael Jackson accepted a special award as a birthday present that he mistook for the Artist of the Millennium award.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Elliott Gould is 85. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 71. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 67. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 64. Bassist-singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello (en-DAY’-gay-oh-CHEL’-oh) is 55. Singer Carl Martin of Shai (SHY) is 53. Actor Carla Gugino is 52. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 48. Actor John Hensley (“Nip/Tuck”) is 46. Actor Kate Simses (“Dr. Ken”) is 44. Bassist David Desrosiers (deh-ROHS’-ee-ay) of Simple Plan is 43. Actor Jennifer Landon (“Yellowstone,” “As The World Turns”) is 40. Actor Jeffrey Licon (“The Brothers Garcia”) is 38. Actor Lea Michele (“Glee”) is 37. Actor Charlotte Ritchie (“Call the Midwife”) is 34. Singer Liam Payne of One Direction is 30.

