Today in Entertainment History: Boyz II Men released “II”

On Aug. 23, 1960, Oscar Hammerstein the Second died in Pennsylvania. He’s best known for his collaborations with composer Richard Rogers on the musicals “Oklahoma,” ″Carousel,” ″South Pacific,” and “The King and I.”

In 1962, John Lennon and Cynthia Powell were married in Liverpool, England. She filed for divorce in 1968.

In 1970, Emerson, Lake and Palmer made their concert debut in Portsmouth, England.

In 1975, former Free guitarist Paul Kossoff’s heart stopped beating for 35 minutes in a London hospital as a result of a blood clot. Kossoff survived that episode but died in his sleep the following March. He was 25.

In 1990, Billy Idol began a tour in Montreal. Six months earlier, he had nearly lost his leg in a motorcycle accident.

Also in 1990, mourners lined up for a block in Philadelphia for a funeral for entertainer Pearl Bailey.

In 1994, Boyz II Men released their album “II.”

In 1995, actor Larry Hagman had surgery to replace his liver. He had had advanced cirrhosis, which he blamed on years of heavy drinking.

In 2000, 51 million people tuned in to watch the final episode of the original season of “Survivor,” during which Richard Hatch was named the million-dollar winner.

In 2007, reality star Nicole Richie spent 82 minutes in jail for driving under the influence of drugs in Los Angeles. She had been sentenced to four days.

In 2014, actor Brad Pitt married actor Angelina Jolie on their estate in France. They were divorced in 2019.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Vera Miles is 93. Actor Barbara Eden is 92. Actor Richard Sanders (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 83. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 76. Actor David Robb (“Downton Abbey”) is 76. Singer Linda Thompson is 76. Actor Shelley Long is 74. Fiddler-singer Woody Paul of Riders in the Sky is 74. Singer-actor Rick Springfield is 74. Actor-producer Mark Hudson (The Hudson Brothers) is 72. Actor Skipp Sudduth (“The Good Wife”) is 67. Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 62. Singer-bassist Ira Dean of Trick Pony is 54. Actor Jay Mohr is 53. Actor Ray Park (“X-Men,” ″The Phantom Menace”) is 49. Actor Scott Caan (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 47. Singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes is 45. Actor Joanna Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”) is 43. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner (“Bull”) is 42. Saxophonist Andy Wild of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 42. Actor Annie Ilonzeh (“Chicago Fire”) is 40. Musician Sky Blu of LMFAO is 37. Actor Kimberly Matula (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 35.

