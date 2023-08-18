Today in Entertainment History: Hendrix played Woodstock

On Aug. 18, 1962, drummer Ringo Starr played his first gig with The Beatles at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. He replaced Pete Best. In 1969, Jimi Hendrix closed out Woodstock as the sun came up. His set included a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” In 1977, Elvis Presley was buried at a Memphis cemetery, with about 75,000 people gathered outside. His body was moved to the grounds of Graceland after burglars tried to break... READ MORE

On Aug. 18, 1962, drummer Ringo Starr played his first gig with The Beatles at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. He replaced Pete Best.

In 1969, Jimi Hendrix closed out Woodstock as the sun came up. His set included a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

In 1977, Elvis Presley was buried at a Memphis cemetery, with about 75,000 people gathered outside. His body was moved to the grounds of Graceland after burglars tried to break into the mausoleum.

In 1979, singers Nick Lowe and Carlene Carter were married in Los Angeles. Portions of the taped wedding were used in Lowe’s “Cruel To Be Kind” video. They have since split up.

In 1986, Bon Jovi released their “Slippery When Wet” album.

In 1991, musician Billy Preston was arrested after a 16-year-old boy reported being sexually attacked. Preston pleaded no contest to drug and assault charges.

In 1992, filmmaker Woody Allen held a news conference in New York to deny allegations that he molested the 7-year-old daughter he had adopted with actor Mia Farrow. Allen had earlier issued a statement, declaring his love for college student Soon-Yi Previn, the daughter Farrow had adopted during her marriage to conductor Andre Previn.

Also in 1992, director John Sturges died. Among his works are “The Great Escape” and “The Magnificent Seven.”

In 1995, Bill Wendell introduced David Letterman for the last time. Wendell had been Letterman’s announcer and warm-up act for more than 15 years but said he wanted to pursue other projects.

Also in 1995, singer Bobby Brown was cited in suburban Los Angeles for allegedly kicking a hotel security guard.

In 1998, Kid Rock released his “Devil Without A Cause” album.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Redford is 87. Actor Henry G. Sanders (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 81. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 80. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 71. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 68. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 66. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 65. TV news anchor Bob Woodruff is 62. Actor Adam Storke (“Mystic Pizza”) is 61. Actor Craig Bierko (BEER’-koh) (“Sex and the City,” ″The Long Kiss Goodnight”) is 59. Singer Zac Maloy of The Nixons is 55. Musician Everlast (House of Pain) is 54. Rapper Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan is 54. Actor Edward Norton is 54. Actor Christian Slater is 54. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 53. Actor Kaitlin Olson (“The Mick,” ″It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 48. Comedian Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 45. Guitarist Brad Tursi of Old Dominion is 44. Actor Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”) is 30. Actor Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”) is 29. Actor Parker McKenna Posey (“My Wife and Kids”) is 28.

