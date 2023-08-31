Today in Entertainment History: Jackson’s “Bad” released

On Aug. 31, 1948, actor Robert Mitchum was arrested during a Hollywood drug raid. The next year, he was found guilty of criminal conspiracy to possess marijuana and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

In 1963, Walter Cronkite began as anchor on the “CBS Evening News.”

In 1980, singer Karen Carpenter married real-estate developer Thomas Burris in Beverly Hills, California.

In 1987, the album “Bad” by Michael Jackson was released in North America.

In 1988, actor-model Julianne Phillips filed for divorce from singer Bruce Springsteen, citing irreconcilable differences. On that same day, singer Bob Seger and actor Annette Sinclair filed for divorce.

In 1989, the Rolling Stones’ “Steel Wheels” tour kicked off in Philadelphia.

In 1991, singer Jan Berry of Jan and Dean married waitress Gertie Filip between concerts in Las Vegas. Dean Torrence was his best man.

In 1994, singers R. Kelly and Aaliyah (ah-LEE’-yah) were married in Rosemont, Illinois. He was 25, while she was 15 — a year under the state legal age for marriage. The marriage was later annulled.

In 1995, Elizabeth Taylor and Larry Fortensky, her eighth husband, announced a trial separation.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Van Morrison is 78. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 78. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 75. Actor Richard Gere is 74. Actor Stephen Henderson (“Fences,” ″Manchester By The Sea”) is 74. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s is 66. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 66. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 64. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 60. Actor Jaime P. Gomez (“Nash Bridges”) is 58. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 54. Singer Deborah Gibson is 53. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 53. Actor Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story,” ″Titus”) is 53. Actor Chris Tucker (“Rush Hour”) is 51. Actor Sara Ramirez (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 48. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 46.

