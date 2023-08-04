Today in Entertainment History: Lennon started final album

On August 4, 1957, the Everly Brothers introduced their upcoming single “Wake Up Little Susie” on the “Ed Sullivan Show.” The song created a controversy, and some radio stations banned it. In 1975, Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant and his family were seriously injured in a car accident while vacationing. The accident forced the band to postpone its U.S. tour. In 1980, John Lennon and Yoko Ono began work on the album “Double Fantasy.” It... READ MORE

On August 4, 1957, the Everly Brothers introduced their upcoming single “Wake Up Little Susie” on the “Ed Sullivan Show.” The song created a controversy, and some radio stations banned it.

In 1975, Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant and his family were seriously injured in a car accident while vacationing. The accident forced the band to postpone its U.S. tour.

In 1980, John Lennon and Yoko Ono began work on the album “Double Fantasy.” It ended up being Lennon’s last studio effort. He was shot to death later that year.

In 1987, the soundtrack to “Dirty Dancing” was released. The film came out two weeks later.

In 1992, drummer Jeff Porcaro of Toto died suddenly of heart disease. He was 38.

In 1995, the Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans were married. They had met two weeks earlier.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 80. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 68. Actor Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 65. Actor Lauren Tom (“Joy Luck Club,” ″Men In Trees”) is 64. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 62. Actor Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 58. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 55. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O,” ″Lost”) is 55. Actor Michael Deluise (“Gilmore Girls,” “NYPD Blue”) is 54. Rapper Yo-Yo (“Miss Rap Supreme”) is 52. Singer-actor Marques (MAR’-kus) Houston of Immature is 42. Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle (“Suits”) is 42. Actor-director Greta Gerwig is 40. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 38. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” ″Grace Under Fire”) are 31. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 28.

