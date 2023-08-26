Today in Entertainment History: Monroe signed movie contract

On Aug. 26, 1946, Norma Jean Baker was signed to a contract with 20th Century Fox, who changed her name to Marilyn Monroe. In 1968, The Beatles released “Hey Jude” as a single. In 1970, Jimi Hendrix played what proved to be his last concert, at the Isle of Wight Pop Festival off the English coast. Three weeks later, Hendrix died in London. In 1978, fans caused massive traffic tie-ups on roads leading to the... READ MORE

On Aug. 26, 1946, Norma Jean Baker was signed to a contract with 20th Century Fox, who changed her name to Marilyn Monroe.

In 1968, The Beatles released “Hey Jude” as a single.

In 1970, Jimi Hendrix played what proved to be his last concert, at the Isle of Wight Pop Festival off the English coast. Three weeks later, Hendrix died in London.

In 1978, fans caused massive traffic tie-ups on roads leading to the Canada Jam rock festival. Headliners like The Commodores, Dave Mason and Triumph had to be brought in by helicopter.

In 1980, bassist Tom Petersson left Cheap Trick to form his own band. He rejoined Cheap Trick in 1988.

In 1983, “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” starring David Bowie, opened in the U.S.

In 1987, Sonny Bono announced he was running for mayor of Palm Springs, California.

Also in 1991, Randy Newman won an Emmy award for writing music for the TV show “Cop Rock.”

In 1996, “Airwolf” star Jan-Michael Vincent was in a traffic accident in southern California that left him temporarily paralyzed.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Vic Dana is 83. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 78. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 74. “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker is 72. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 63. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 62. Actor Chris Burke (“Life Goes On”) is 58. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 57. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 57. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 54. Actor Melissa McCarthy (“Mike and Molly,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 53. Latin pop singer Thalia (tah-LEE’-ah) is 52. Actor Meredith Eaton (2017′s “MacGyver,” ″Family Law”) is 49. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory Of A Deadman is 48. Actor Mike Colter (“Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones”) is 47. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 43. Actor Chris Pine (new “Star Trek” movies) is 43. Actor-comedian John Mulaney is 41. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 38. Singer-actor Cassie is 37. Actor Evan Ross (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) is 35. Actor Danielle Savre (SAYV’-ree) (“Station 19,” ″Heroes”) is 35. Actor Dylan O’Brien (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 32. Actor Keke Palmer (“Nope,” “Akeelah and the Bee”) is 30.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.