Today in Entertainment History: “Old Town Road” ended #1 run

On Aug. 19, 1964, The Beatles opened their first U.S. tour at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. Other acts on the bill included the Righteous Brothers and Jackie DeShannon.

In 1967, “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles hit number one on the pop charts. That same day, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and his wife Maureen had their second child, a boy named Jason.

In 1973, singers Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge were married in Los Angeles. They divorced in 1979.

In 1977, comedian Groucho Marx died in Los Angeles. He was 86.

In 1980, Christopher Cross’ debut album went platinum.

In 2000, actors Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche (HAYSH) announced they were breaking up. Just hours later, Heche was hospitalized after she wandered disoriented into a stranger’s home in Fresno County, California.

In 2008, sax player Leroi Moore of the Dave Matthews Band died of complications from an all-terrain vehicle accident two months earlier. He was 46.

In 2019, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish (EYE’-lish) hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, dethroning “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. “Old Town Road” had set a record for most weeks at number one, at 19.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Debra Paget (“Love Me Tender”) is 90. Actor Diana Muldaur (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 85. Actor Jill St. John is 83. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 80. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 79. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 78. Actor Gerald McRaney is 76. Actor Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”) is 75. Singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass is 75. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 72. Actor Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 71. Actor Peter Gallagher is 68. Actor Adam Arkin is 67. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 66. Actor Martin Donovan is 66. Singer Ivan Neville is 64. Actor Eric Lutes (“Caroline In The City”) is 61. Actor John Stamos is 60. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 58. Actor Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”) is 58. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 57. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 56. Actor Matthew Perry (“Friends”) is 54. Country singer Clay Walker is 54. Rapper Fat Joe is 53. Actor Tracie Thoms (“Cold Case”) is 48. Actor Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”) is 41. Actor Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 41. Actor Tammin Sursok (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 40. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 39. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil’ Romeo) is 34. Actor Ethan Cutkosky (TV’s “Shameless”) is 24.

