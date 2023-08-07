Today in Entertainment History: “Soul Train” debuted

On Aug. 7, 1963, Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello’s first movie together, “Beach Party,” was released. In 1970, “Soul Train” made its debut on a Chicago TV station. In 1974, actor Faye Dunaway married singer Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band. They divorced five years later. In 1986, a judge in Los Angeles dismissed a lawsuit against Ozzy Osbourne. The lawsuit had been filed by the parents of a teenager who killed himself while... READ MORE

On Aug. 7, 1963, Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello’s first movie together, “Beach Party,” was released.

In 1970, “Soul Train” made its debut on a Chicago TV station.

In 1974, actor Faye Dunaway married singer Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band. They divorced five years later.

In 1986, a judge in Los Angeles dismissed a lawsuit against Ozzy Osbourne. The lawsuit had been filed by the parents of a teenager who killed himself while listening to Osbourne’s “Suicide Solution.”

Also in 1986, actor Tom Selleck married Jillie Mack.

In 1991, charges of assault and property damage were filed against Axl Rose in connection with a riot during a Guns N’ Roses concert in the St. Louis area.

In 1995, rapper LL Cool J married Simone Johnson.

In 2011, singer Gavin DeGraw was attacked by a group of unknown assailants in New York. He suffered a concussion, a broken nose and black eyes.

Today’s Birthdays: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 81. Actor John Glover (“Smallville”) is 79. Actor David Rasche (RAH’-shee) (“Sledge Hammer!”) is 79. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 73. Actor Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 71. Actor Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”) is 68. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 65. Actor David Duchovny (“Californication,” ″The X-Files”) is 63. Actor Delane Matthews (“Dave’s World”) is 62. Actor Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” ″Oz”) is 60. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 60. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 58. Actor David Mann (“Madea” films) is 57. Actor Sydney Penny (“The Thorn Birds,” ″All My Children”) is 52. Actor Greg Serano (seh-RAH’-no) (“Power”) is 51. Actor Michael Shannon (“George and Tammy,” “The Flash”) is 49. Actor Charlize Theron (shar-LEEZ’ THEHR’-en) is 48. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 47. Actor Eric Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker,” ″Smallville”) is 44. Actor Liam James (TV’s “Psych,” film’s “The Way, Way Back”) is 27.

