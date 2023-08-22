Today in Entertainment History: Starr quit Beatles

On Aug. 22, 1956, the Five Satins made their debut on the R&B charts with “In the Still of the Night.” In 1966, Jerry Lee Lewis was signed to play Iago in “Catch My Soul,” a rock version of Shakespeare’s “Othello.” In 1968, John Lennon’s wife Cynthia filed for divorce, one day shy of their sixth anniversary. By this time, John was seeing Yoko Ono, whom he married in 1969. Also in 1968, Ringo Starr... READ MORE

On Aug. 22, 1956, the Five Satins made their debut on the R&B charts with “In the Still of the Night.”

In 1966, Jerry Lee Lewis was signed to play Iago in “Catch My Soul,” a rock version of Shakespeare’s “Othello.”

In 1968, John Lennon’s wife Cynthia filed for divorce, one day shy of their sixth anniversary. By this time, John was seeing Yoko Ono, whom he married in 1969.

Also in 1968, Ringo Starr quit The Beatles. He returned to the band after taking a two-week vacation by the Mediterranean Sea.

In 1970, Elvis Presley announced his first tour since 1958. It lasted six dates.

Today’s Birthdays: Newsman Morton Dean is 88. TV writer/producer David Chase (“The Sopranos”) is 78. Correspondent Steve Kroft (“60 Minutes”) is 78. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 75. Guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour is 65. Country singer Collin Raye is 63. Actor Regina Taylor (“The Unit,” ″I’ll Fly Away”) is 63. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 62. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 62. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 61. Singer Tori Amos is 60. Country singer Mila Mason is 60. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 60. Rapper GZA (JIZ’-ah) (Wu-Tang Clan) is 57. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (ah-day-WAH’-lay ah-kih-NOY’-yay ah-BAH’-jay) ) (“Oz,” “Lost”) is 56. Actor Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) is 56. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis (jee-AH’-dah de-lor-EN’-tis) is 53. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton (“Devious Maids,” ″Mad Men,”) is 52. Actor Rick Yune (“Die Another Day,” “The Fast and the Furious”) is 52. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 51. Rapper Beenie Man is 50. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 50. Comedian Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Actor Jenna Leigh Green (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 49. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 49. Bassist Dean Back of Theory Of A Deadman is 48. Actor and TV host James Corden is 45. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 45. Actor Brandon Adams (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 44. Actor Aya Sumika (“Numb3rs”) is 43. Actor Ari Stidham (TV’s “Scorpion”) is 31.

