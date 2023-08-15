Today in Entertainment History: “Wizard of Oz” premiered

On Aug. 15, 1939, “The Wizard of Oz” premiered in Los Angeles. In 1958, Buddy Holly and Maria Elena Santiago were married in a private ceremony at his parents’ home in Lubbock, Texas. Holly and Santiago had met only two months before. He died in a plane crash the following February. In 1965, The Beatles performed before a capacity crowd at New York’s Shea Stadium, which, at the time, set a record for the largest... READ MORE

On Aug. 15, 1939, “The Wizard of Oz” premiered in Los Angeles.

In 1958, Buddy Holly and Maria Elena Santiago were married in a private ceremony at his parents’ home in Lubbock, Texas. Holly and Santiago had met only two months before. He died in a plane crash the following February.

In 1965, The Beatles performed before a capacity crowd at New York’s Shea Stadium, which, at the time, set a record for the largest audience to gather for a concert.

In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair opened in upstate New York. During three days, dozens of acts performed before the crowd that had gathered on Max Yasgur’s farm.

In 1980, George Harrison’s book “I Me Mine” was published.

In 1996, a women’s shelter on Long Island, New York, refused to accept money from a benefit concert featuring James Brown. The shelter said Brown’s wife had accused him of assaulting her, although each time, she withdrew the accusations or the charges were dismissed.

In 1998, singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple allegedly hit a security guard in the head with a microphone during a concert in Pontiac, Michigan. He was later charged with assault and battery.

In 2004, Phish performed their final show during a weekend-long festival in Coventry, Vermont. They have since regrouped.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Pat Priest (“The Munsters”) is 87. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 81. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 79. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 77. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 75. Actor Phyllis Smith (“The Office”) is 74. Actor Tess Harper is 73. Actor Larry Mathews (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) is 68. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (ZEHL’-koh eh-VON’-ehk) (“Madam Secretary,” ″Heroes”) is 66. Actor Rondell Sheridan (“That’s So Raven,” ″Cory in the House”) is 65. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is 62. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (ihn-YAH’-ee-tu) (“Birdman,” “Babel”) is 60. Actor Peter Hermann (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 56. Actor Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”) is 55. Actor Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) is 53. Actor Ben Affleck is 51. Actor Natasha Henstridge (“The Whole Nine Yards,” ″Species”) is 49. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 45. Actor Emily Kinney (“Conviction,” “The Walking Dead”) is 39. Actor Courtney Hope (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 34. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 34. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”) is 34. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 33. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 33.

