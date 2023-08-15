On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
August 15, 2023 11:41 am
1 min read
      

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell – 9781982179021 – (Atria Books)

2. Happiness by Danielle Steel – 9781984821935 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Home Front by Kristin Hannah – 9781429942218 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

READ MORE

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell – 9781982179021 – (Atria Books)

2. Happiness by Danielle Steel – 9781984821935 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Home Front by Kristin Hannah – 9781429942218 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

4. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett – 9780063327542 – (Harper)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas – 9781619634459 – (Bloomsbury Publishing)

6. Forever Connected by Kathleen Brooks – 9781943805594 – (Laurens Publishing)

7. Dead Fall by Brad Thor – 9781982182229 – (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

9. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han – 9781416995609 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han – 9781416999171 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

        Read more: Entertainment News

1. What Have We Done by Alex Finlay (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. None of This is True (Unabridged) by Lisa Jewell (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers )

6. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

7. The Summer I Turned Pretty(Summer I Turned Pretty) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. We’ll Always Have Summer(Summer I Turned Pretty) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|21 2023 Annual HUBZone Golf Outing
8|21 VMware Explore
8|21 SANS Security Awareness: Managing Human...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories