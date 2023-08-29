US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. After That Night by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

2. Dead Mountain by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

4. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

6. Gambler by Billy Walters (Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster)

7. State of Denial (First Family Series, Book 5) by Marie Force (HTJB, Inc.)

8. Shadow Dance by Christine Feehan (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper)

10. The Secret by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Four Agreements (Unabridged) by Don Miguel Ruiz (Audible)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Gambler (Unabridged) by Billy Walters (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers)

7. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. It’s Not Summer Without You (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

