On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
August 29, 2023 12:17 pm
1 min read
      

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. After That Night by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

2. Dead Mountain by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

4. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

6. Gambler by Billy Walters (Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster)

7. State of Denial (First Family Series, Book 5) by Marie Force (HTJB, Inc.)

8. Shadow Dance by Christine Feehan (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper)

10. The Secret by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

        Read more: Entertainment News

1. The Four Agreements (Unabridged) by Don Miguel Ruiz (Audible)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Gambler (Unabridged) by Billy Walters (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers)

7. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. It’s Not Summer Without You (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|4 P3 Tech Consulting and Carahsoft...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories