US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US):
1. The Really Good Podcast, Bobbi Althoff
2. How Rude, Tanneritos!, iHeartPodcasts
3. The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition, RE—INC
4. I Beg Your Pardon, Nurse John
5. The Meatball Pod, Audioboom
6. Detective Perspective, Derrick Levasseur
7. Not Today, Pal with Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, YMH Studios
8. Joy, a Podcast. Hosted by Craig Ferguson, iHeartPodcasts
9. Catching the Long Island Serial Killer, True Crime Today
10. Fantasy Football Today Dynasty,ViacomCBS Podcasts
