On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Aerosmith postpones shows after frontman Steven Tyler suffers vocal chord damage

The Associated Press
September 12, 2023 12:08 am
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal chords during a performance, Tyler announced Monday.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler, 75, posted on Instagram. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The band known for “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” began its “Peace Out” farewell tour on Sept. 2 with a tour-hour set in Philadelphia. Last Saturday’s show was held on New York’s Long Island.

The 40-date run was to include a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve with the final show originally scheduled for Jan. 26 in Montreal.

        Insight by Verizon: Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and Defense’s JFHQ-DODIN share how they’re investing in all three to help improve cyber capabilities and resiliency for both public and private sector organizations. Download the Executive Briefing today!

The new dates are Jan. 29 in Detroit; Feb. 14 in Chicago; Feb. 17 in Washington D.C., Feb. 21 in Toronto; Feb. 26 in Raleigh, North Carolina and Feb. 29 in Cleveland, according to the Instagram announcement.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|18 Distinguished Military Hiring...
9|18 2023 Undersea Warfare Fall Conference
9|18 World Wide Technology Supply Chain Job...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories