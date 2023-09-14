On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Happening today: Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2023
Entertainment News

AP PHOTOS: MTV Video Music Awards celebrate music’s global power with hip-hop, K-pop and Latin jams

The Associated Press
September 14, 2023 5:45 pm
< a min read
      

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for her “Anti-Hero” music video on a night full of surprises.

But as much as Swift dominated, the VMAs centered on music’s global power.

Colombian icon Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed an incredible bilingual medley of her decades of hits. She also took home the award for best collaboration for “TQG,” her song with reggaetonera Karol G. The duo gave their acceptance speech entirely in Spanish.

Here are some of the best AP images from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

        Insight by Riverbed and Red River: In an exclusive ebook, learn how VA, IHS and DHA have begun modernization efforts that will break down silos and provide network visibility with the goal of improving patient care as well as providing better user experiences internally too.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter:
http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog:
http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|20 New York Digital Government Summit
9|20 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories