AP Top Entertainment News at 1:15 a.m. EDT

Prince William, billionaires Gates and Bloomberg say innovation provides climate hope
Michael J. Fox receives 2023 Elevate Prize Catalyst Award at Clinton Global Initiative
Actor Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson after rape convictions
Movie Review: ‘Dumb Money’ recalls GameStop squeeze, when regular folk put the screws on Wall Street
A Batman researcher said ‘gay’ in a talk to schoolkids. When asked to censor himself, he quit
For filmmakers, ‘Oppenheimer’s’ $900M-plus haul is an important moment for Hollywood and theaters
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of their second child, a son named Riot Rose
Music Review: With reissue of ‘Last Splash,’ The Breeders make waves 30 years later
Édgar Barrera, Karol G, Shakira, and more lead Latin Grammy nominations
Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians get 3% annual raises in 3-year labor contract
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.