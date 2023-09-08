AP Top Entertainment News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Annie Lennox plans to fundraise and entertain at Rotary event in Italy. She does not plan to retire

Music Review: BTS baritone V makes a smooth alt-R&B landing on ‘Layover,’ his first solo album

Film festival season carries on in Toronto, despite a star-power outage

Music Review: The Chemical Brothers’ ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’ is dreamy electronic music

What’s streaming now: Olivia Rodrigo, LaKeith Stanfield, NBA 2K14 and ‘The Little Mermaid’

Movie Review: In ‘Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,’ the wedding’s in Greece and the formula feels ancient

Music Review: Tyler Childers shines on ‘Rustin’ in the Rain,’ conceived as an audition for Elvis

Victoria’s Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company’s latest move to be inclusive

Emerald Fennell on ‘Saltburn,’ class and Barry Keoghan: Fall Movie Preview

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.