On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Happening today: Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2023
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
September 15, 2023 12:04 am
< a min read
      

What’s streaming now: ‘Barbie,’ Dan & Shay, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Megyn Kelly welcomes Donald Trump for an interview 8 years after he erupted over her debate question

This fall TV season, there’s no new ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or ‘Law & Order.’ Here’s what’s coming instead

Diddy made music a priority over businesses to create ‘The Love Album – Off the Grid’

Thirty Seconds to Mars returns with a new album that Jared Leto says will ‘surprise’ a lot of people

On movie screens in Toronto, home is a battleground

Striking Hollywood writers, studios to resume negotiations next week

In a court filing, a Tennessee couple fights allegations that they got rich off Michael Oher

AP PHOTOS: MTV Video Music Awards celebrate music’s global power with hip-hop, K-pop and Latin jams

Music Review: Corinne Bailey Rae explores every part of the emotional spectrum in ‘Black Rainbows’

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 MAS Office Hours
9|21 Corporate Gray Virtual...
9|21 18th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories