AP Top Entertainment News at 12:24 a.m. EDT

Writers strike is not over yet with key votes remaining on deal

David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90

Here’s when your favorite show may return as writers strike is on the verge of ending

Longest, fastest, zaniest: Guinness World Records celebrates the ‘crazy, fun, inspiring’

Hollywood’s writers strike is on the verge of ending. What happens next?

PBS boasts slate of new shows unaffected by strikes, which it hopes will draw viewers in

Music Review: Martin Simpson and Thomm Jutz revive folk songs on ‘Nothing but Green Willow’

New book alleges Trump’s ex-chief of staff’s suits smelled ‘like a bonfire’ from burning papers

Music Review: Breathy, mid-tempo Wilco returns for ‘Cousin,’ which is heavy on the slower tracks

Rare tickets to Ford’s Theatre on the night Lincoln was assassinated auction for $262,500

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.