AP Top Entertainment News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios

Movie Review: Documentary ‘Carlos’ is a loving, respectful portrait of guitar god Santana

Film academy gifts a replacement of Hattie McDaniel’s historic Oscar to Howard University

An Abe Lincoln photo made during his 1858 ascendancy has been donated to his museum in Illinois

Here’s when your favorite show may return now that the writers strike is ending

Pioneering Black portraitist Barkley L. Hendricks is first artist of color to get solo show at Frick

Spain charges pop singer Shakira with tax evasion for a second time and demands more than $7 million

Sean McManus will retire in April after 27 years leading CBS Sports; David Berson named successor

Cassidy Hutchinson’s new book says Mark Meadows’ suits smelled ‘like a bonfire’ from burning papers

Sister Helen Prejean’s ‘Dead Man Walking’ arrives at Met in Jake Heggie’s operatic version

