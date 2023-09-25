AP Top Entertainment News at 9:16 a.m. EDT

Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative agreement to end strike. No deal yet for actors

Hollywood’s writers strike is on the verge of ending. What happens next?

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 1-7

Taylor Swift turns out to see Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs play Chicago Bears

Monday night’s $785M Powerball jackpot is 9th largest lottery prize. Odds of winning are miserable

Film legend Sophia Loren has successful surgery after fracturing a leg in a fall at home, agent says

‘Expend4bles’ opens with epic flop while ‘Nun 2’ claims top spot again at the box office

What to stream this week: Ed Sheeran, ‘The Voice,’ ‘The Golden Bachelor’ and Wes Anderson returns

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

As writers reach tentative deal and actors look ahead, here are the Hollywood Strikes’ key players

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.