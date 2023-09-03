AP Top Entertainment News at 1:14 p.m. EDT

Americans have long wanted the perfect endless summer. Jimmy Buffett offered them one
‘Equalizer 3’ cleans up, while ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ score new records
Aerosmith singer and Maui homeowner Steven Tyler urges tourists to return to the island
Metallica postpones Arizona concert after James Hetfield tests positive for COVID-19
For at least a day, all the world is ‘Margaritaville’ in homage to Jimmy Buffett
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Jimmy Buffett’s laid-back party vibe created adoring ‘Parrotheads’ and success beyond music
Japan’s synthesized singing sensation Hatsune Miku turns 16
Carlo Chatrian to step down as artistic director of the Berlin film festival
After outrage over Taylor Swift tickets, reform has been slow across the US
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.