AP Top Entertainment News at 12:51 a.m. EDT

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines
NFL players follow musical passion to create songs featured on Madden 24 video game
The films coming to theaters and streaming soon, from ‘Dumb Money’ to ‘The Hunger Games’
With the Obamas and Biebers, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Judge, the US Open stars aren’t just on court
Disney, Spectrum direct customers to other TV services as dispute keeping ESPN off air continues
New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles ‘away from the spotlight’
Alexander Payne makes ’em like they used to: Fall Movie Preview
Book Review: ‘Reading Jane: A Daughter’s Memoir,’ by Susannah Kennedy
Book Review: Comedian Maria Bamford details her mental health issues with compassion and humor
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.