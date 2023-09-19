AP Top Entertainment News at 3:41 a.m. EDT

YouTube suspends Russell Brand from making money off the streaming site after sex assault claims

Rapper Travis Scott is questioned over deadly crowd surge at Texas festival in wave of lawsuits

Bill Maher postpones return to the air, the latest TV host to balk at working during writers strike

Richard Linklater’s movie ‘Hit Man,’ with Glen Powell, sells to Netflix for $20M

Kim Petras surprise releases previously shelved debut album ‘Problematique,’ featuring Paris Hilton

Marilyn Manson pleads no contest to blowing nose on videographer, gets fine, community service

Music Review: Rootsy harmonies and spiritual uplift from Buddy and Julie Miller on ‘In the Throes’

What to stream this week: Doja Cat, ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Spy Kids,’ ‘The Super Models’ and ‘Superpower’

ABC will air an additional 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes

A new breed of leaders are atop the largest US unions today. Here are some faces to know

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.