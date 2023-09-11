AP Top Entertainment News at 8:58 a.m. EDT

Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
In Toronto, Paul Simon takes a bow with a new career-spanning documentary
‘The Nun II’ conjures $32.6 million to top box office
Cord Jefferson’s insightful satire of race and media, ‘American Fiction,’ lights up TIFF
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for ‘pain’ their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson caused
At Proenza Schouler, bleached denim, sweaters-as-scarves, echoes of wind chimes: NY FASHION PHOTOS
What to stream this week: ‘Barbie,’ Dan & Shay, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Welcome to Wrexham’
Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival
Vicky Krieps on the feminist Western ‘The Dead Don’t Hurt’ and how she leaves behind past roles
Ralph Lauren, a son of the Bronx, takes over Brooklyn in lavish return to NY Fashion Week
