Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US):

1. Strike Force Five

2. The Shell Lake Massacre, Rawlco Radio Ltd.

3. We’re Here to Help, Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds

4. House of R, The Ringer

5. The Murder Years, iHeartPodcasts

6. Velshi Banned Book Club, MSNBC

7. Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon, iHeartPodcasts and Warner Bros

8. Bear Bets: A FOX Sports Gambling Show, FOX Sports

9. House Rules with Myquillyn Smith, The Nester, Myquillyn Smith

10. I Need To Ask You Something, Lemonada

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.