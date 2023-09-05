Apple TV app – Top Movies

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
2. No Hard Feelings
3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
4. Meg 2: The Trench
5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
6. The Last Voyage of the Demeter
7. Fast X
8. Elemental (2023)
9. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
10. The Boogeyman (2023)
