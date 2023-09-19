Apple TV app – Top Movies

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
September 19, 2023 11:49 am
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Barbie

2. No Hard Feelings

3. Talk To Me

4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

7. Strays (2023)

8. Retribution (2023)

9. Joy Ride (2023)

10. Meg 2: The Trench

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
