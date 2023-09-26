Apple TV app – Top Movies

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
September 26, 2023 11:42 am
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Barbie

2. No Hard Feelings

3. Talk To Me

4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

6. Asteroid City

7. Past Lives

8. Bottoms

9. Insidious: The Red Door

10. Joy Ride (2023)

