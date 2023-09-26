Apple TV app – Top Movies

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Barbie
2. No Hard Feelings
3. Talk To Me
4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
6. Asteroid City
7. Past Lives
8. Bottoms
9. Insidious: The Red Door
10. Joy Ride (2023)
