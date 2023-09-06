On Air: Federal News Network
Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor’s advice regarding ulcer treatment

The Associated Press
September 6, 2023 9:08 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and canceling his September shows, citing doctors’ orders.

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and shows in Connecticut and Ohio.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. “We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some.”

Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour plus concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.

READ MORE
      
