Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians get 3% annual raises in 3-year labor contract

The Associated Press
September 19, 2023 7:40 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Symphony Orchestra and members of the Chicago Federation of Musicians voted Tuesday to ratify a three-year labor contract that incudes 3% annual salary raises.

The deal was announced Sunday and replaces a five-year contract expiring this month. The orchestra said health care, insurance and retirement benefits will be retained. The CSO said the deal includes cost reductions, managerial efficiencies, increased revenue opportunities and improved working conditions.

CSO musicians struck for two days in September 2012 and for seven weeks in March and April 2019 before agreeing to a contract calling for a 13.25% wage increase over five years.

Music director emeritus for life Riccardo Muti will lead the CSO season-opening concert Sept. 21 at Orchestra Hall and take the orchestra to New York to open Carnegie Hall’s season Oct. 4.

