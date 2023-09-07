On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Drake announces highly anticipated ‘For All the Dogs’ album will arrive this month

MARIA SHERMAN
September 7, 2023 12:22 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake has finally announced a released date for his highly anticipated eighth studio album: “For All the Dogs” will drop Sept. 22.

The follow-up to 2022’s “Honestly, Nevermind” — which released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper’s Instagram on Wednesday night. Drake wrote the release date in the caption of the post, which featured video footage depicting his father, Dennis Graham.

A representative confirmed the date on Thursday.

Drake — who is currently on his “It’s All a Blur” tour — had teased the project for a few months, including at a July 2023 New York City concert, where the rapper told the capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd his next album would drop in approximately “a couple of weeks.”

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

The 36-year-old megastar, known for surprise releasing music, teased the potential project at his intimate Apollo show in January.

The new album features several collaborations Drake has mentioned live on stage in the last few months, including one with Nicki Minaj and another track with reggaetonero Bad Bunny.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|13 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|13 2023 Survey Event | Incident Response
9|13 Join us at the Fifth Annual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories