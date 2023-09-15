On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Entertainment News

Jeezy files for divorce from Jeannie Mai after 2 years of marriage

MARIA SHERMAN
September 15, 2023 3:33 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Jeezy has filed for divorce from TV personality Jeannie Mai after two years of in marriage.

The 45-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed to end his marriage on Thursday in Georgia’s Superior Court of Fulton County.

The filling says “the marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken” and “there is no hope for reconciliation.”

The pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in January 2022. Jeezy and Mai began dating in 2018 and were married in March 2021.

Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, according to the divorce documents. The two had a prenuptial agreement that Jeezy expects will be enforced, according to the filing.

Representatives for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Grammy Award-nominated rapper Jeezy exploded on the music scene in the mid-’00s and is widely considered a trailblazer of Atlanta trap. He has released 10 studio albums.

Mai, 44, is a California native and stalwart figure of daytime television best-known for her work as a television host on such programs as “The Real” and “How Do I Look?”

