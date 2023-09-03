On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says

The Associated Press
September 3, 2023 1:14 pm
< a min read
      

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmy Buffett, whose sun-drenched songs celebrated life by the shore, died of a rare, aggressive skin cancer, according to a statement on his website.

Buffett, 76, had Merkel cell cancer, according to the statement, which was posted after initial news of his death emerged Saturday. The statement also disclosed where the “Margaritaville” singer died: at his home in Sag Harbor, New York, near the Hamptons.

He had been fighting the cancer for four years while continuing to perform, the last time making a surprise appearance in Rhode Island in early July, the statement said.

Merkel cell carcinoma, as it’s known in medical literature, is very rare and tends to spread quickly, including to parts of the body beyond the skin, according to the federal National Cancer Institute and the Mayo Clinic. Risk factors include a lot of sun exposure, a weakened immune system, a history of other cancers, and being light-skinned and over 50.

        Insight by Verizon: Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and Defense’s JFHQ-DODIN share how they’re investing in all three to help improve cyber capabilities and resiliency for both public and private sector organizations. Download the Executive Briefing today!

Buffett conjured an easygoing, sand-between-the-toes lifestyle in songs such as “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” and “Margaritaville.” He built the latter into a brand that encompassed restaurants, clothing, casinos and more.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|10 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories