On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Happening today: Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2023
Entertainment News

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands schedule

The Associated Press
September 13, 2023 4:12 pm
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Music enthusiasts get an extra day to revel in the sounds of Trombone Shorty, the Rebirth Brass Band, Irma Thomas and many more as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands its schedule next year, organizers announced Wednesday.

The festival said it will add an eighth day to the lineup in 2024, creating two four-day weekends for the event. The 2024 dates are now Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 28, and Thursday, May 2, through Sunday, May 5.

Festival organizers did not provide a reason for the change, but the move is not unprecedented. The 2003 festival kicked off on a Thursday, as did the 50th anniversary of the event in 2019, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Wednesday’s announcement about 2024 did not include any information about whether next year’s Thursdays will be discounted days for Louisiana residents, which is usually deemed “locals” day at the festival.

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|19 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|19 California Digital Government Summit
9|19 Hypersonic Weapon Systems
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories