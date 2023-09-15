On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

New York City mayor gives Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs a key to the city during a ceremony in Times Square

The Associated Press
September 15, 2023 2:22 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs got the key to New York City on Friday, the same day that he released his first studio album in 17 years.

“The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!” Mayor Eric Adams said as he presented a giant key to Combs in Times Square.

The entertainer thanked Adams and shouted, “Diddy finally has the key to the city!”

Combs, 53, was born in New York City and raised in nearby Mount Vernon.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

His new album “The Love Album – Off the Grid” is his first solo studio project since 2006.

It features nearly 30 guest artists including Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Babyface, John Legend and Busta Rhymes.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 MAS Office Hours
9|21 Corporate Gray Virtual...
9|21 18th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories