On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Next time you invite friends over to play Catan, why not feed them Chicken Under a Brick?

The Associated Press
September 11, 2023 10:33 am
1 min read
      

Everyone knows that one Brick and one Lumber make a road in the game Catan. But what about two bricks and four chicken thighs? That’s the beginnings of an amazingly delicious, yet simple, main dish included in the new “Catan: The Official Cookbook.” Add a lemon, oven, and aluminum foil, and you’re all set. This recipe is fast and easy, and will add some victory points to your cooking game. It is gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free and low-fat.

CHICKEN UNDER A BRICK

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

4 boneless, skin-on chicken thighs (ask your butcher to remove the bones for you)

Extra-virgin olive oil, for coating

2 lemons, halved

Sea salt, to taste

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

        Read more: Entertainment News

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Wrap two bricks in aluminum foil.

2. Season the chicken on all sides with salt and pepper.

3. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until very hot. Add enough olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Place the chicken skin-side down into the hot pan and place the lemons cut-side down into the pan. Immediately top the chicken with the bricks or, if you don’t have any, a second cast-iron skillet.

Carefully transfer the pan to the oven (oven mitts will be very helpful here.)

4. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked to an internal temperature of 155°F (it will continue to cook after being removed from the oven).

5. Transfer the chicken to a serving platter and squeeze the roasted lemon halves over it.

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

From “Catan: The Official Cookbook.” Copyright (copyright) 2023 by CATAN GmbH. Published by Ulysses Press.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|17 Where Midmarket IT Leaders Network and...
9|17 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories