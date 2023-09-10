Small plane crash at air show in Hungary kills 2 and injures 3 on the ground

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A small propeller-driven plane crashed during an airshow in central Hungary on Sunday killing two people and seriously injuring three people on the ground, police said.

The fatal accident at the Börgönd air show in Fejér county happened at about 3.20 p.m. local time and the cause was not immediately known. The pilot and passenger, ages 67 and 37, both died, while three people in a car near the impact site suffered serious burns and were hospitalized, police said in a statement.

Video footage of the crash online shows a small aircraft performing a rotation movement as it ascends and descends but it ultimately crashed and burst into flames. The organizers of the event reportedly canceled the rest of Sunday’s show.

“The crowd of several thousand people at the site began to leave the site in an organized manner,” the police statement read.

András Cser-Palkovics, the mayor of nearby Szekesfehervar, wrote on Facebook after the accident that what is usually a “day loved by thousands … turned into a tragedy.”

“What happened today is a pain that is hard to put into words for our municipality, our entire city, and for me personally,” he said.

