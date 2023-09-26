On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sophia Loren after leg-fracture surgery: ‘Thanks for all the affection, I’m better,’ just need rest

The Associated Press
September 26, 2023 1:40 pm
ROME (AP) — Sophia Loren is expressing gratitude for all the affection she received following surgery needed after the film star fractured a hip and thigh bone in a bathroom fall, her agent said Tuesday.

Andrea Giusti quoted the actress, who is 89, as saying: “I thank everyone for the closeness and affection that they are showing me. I am better, just have to do rehabilitation and give myself a period of rest.”

Loren had the surgery for the fractures on Sunday, the same day she fell in her villa near Lake Geneva.

The movie legend has lived in Switzerland for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared, looking radiant, with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show.

